Justin Bieber Wears Face Mask While Out With Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills — See Pics

Justin Bieber was one of the many celebs spotted out wearing a face mask this past week amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

Safety first. Justin Bieber, 26, was seen arriving at a medical center in Beverly Hills, California with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, on Friday, March 13. The “Sorry” singer was seen greeting one of the nurses while sporting a face mask to stay safe from COVID-19… AKA Coronavirus. He donned a bright blue Toronto Maple Leafs jacket over a printed white t-shirt and grey sweats for the outing. Hailey, meanwhile, wore an oversized grey jacket and hoodie which she presumably paired with shorts given the amount of leg that was exposed. Justin appeared to be in great spirits during his visit as he gave the peace sign to the photographers before going inside.

Justin has been one of many celebs who have been enjoying their lives outside but still being cautious by wearing a face mask. Vanessa Hudgens, 31, danced the night away with her friends at a Tame Impala concert on Wednesday, March 11, while wearing a colorful version of a face mask. Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, also made news recently when she was seen rocking a white hazmat suit and face mask at The Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, March 10.

It has been an emotionally charged month for Justin and Hailey outside of the growing Coronavirus pandemic. His beloved cat Sushi finally returned home safely after it went missing for a month! The “Yummy” singer took to Instagram to share his overwhelming happiness with his nearly 130 million followers on Friday, March 6. The photos, featuring Sushi, showed the kitty cat slightly skinnier than the average feline, but still looking relatively perky and as curious as ever.

“Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away,” Justin began the caption to his post. “After weeks passing by Hailey and [I] began to lose hope that our baby was gone.” Fortunately, not all hope was lost for the singer and his model wife. “Yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away!”