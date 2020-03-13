Vanessa Hudgens Dances In a Face Mask At Tame Impala Show As Coronavirus Concerns Intensify

Vanessa Hudgens put ‘safety first’ when she wore a mask at a major concert amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

You betta work! Vanessa Hudgens, 31, appeared to be having a blast with her friends when she hit up a Tame Impala concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 11. Her hairstylist Chad Wood posted several Instagram stories of their fun night out where the former High School Musical star showed off her enviable figure in a midriff-baring top, snakeskin pants and an animal print jacket (they even made a pit stop at a local Fedex before the show!). It became a “safety first” situation, however, later on when they were at the performance as Vanessa danced around the audience in the same outfit but with a colorful face mask added in. She twirled for the camera amid the big crowd around her and even struck a couple of fierce poses during the short IG clip.

Her evening slowed down a bit after the show was over when Vanessa shared a couple of IG stories of her own where she played around with her adorable pooch Darla on the couch. She wasn’t the only celebrity at the Tame Impala show that night, as Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 22, and her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, cozied up with one another while there. The lovebirds were first spotted out late last year and have been on a PDA tour ever since.

Vanessa has been doing an expert job at showing off her amazing body lately ever since she split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, 28, earlier this year. The Second Act actress made her millions of social media fans go nuts recently when she rocked a strapless cut-out top in a variety of Instagram selfies posted on Tuesday, March 10.

But wait… there’s more! Vanessa celebrated #thirstythursday 5 weeks after she and Austin broke up by posting a pic of her sizzling in a gorgeous black bikini! Her celebrity fans were all for V sharing the pic, as actress and close pal Sarah Hyland complimented her over how amazing she looked.