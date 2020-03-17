Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Escape To Canada Amid Coronavirus, Share Hot New TikTok Video

With California under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin headed to his home in Canada. The pair passed their isolation time by doing a TikTok dance video.

Celebrities are continuing to provide plenty of social media entertainment as America is in a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin headed north of the border to his native Ontario, Canada where he owns a sprawling lakefront mansion on 101 acres. While that should keep them quite socially distanced from anyone else, they passed the time doing a TikTok dance video together. The pair jammed out to Lil Jackie‘s 2018 song “Slidegang!”, which has become a major hit again thanks to the app.

Justin and Hailey are seen in his spacious open dining room, with the table and chairs behind them over a big fuzzy rug. The 23-year-old model hits the record and the two bust out in a coordinated dance. Fans all know the Biebs has serious dance moves, but his wife can sure keep up! They shimmy their hips, make motions with their hands and his followers went wild as Justin posted the video to his Instagram on March 17.

User alvxro commented, “YOU GUYS ARE EVERYTHING,” while fan nathanfinochio wrote “haha get it @haileybieber!!!” Many people left “🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis as their comments. Kylie Jenner even chimed in to say “I love you guys,” while Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette left a “😍” emoji as her message to the couple. The pair definitely looked hunkered down in Justin’s mansion, as Hailey was seen in a cropped short sleeve plaid pajama top and matching shorts. Justin wore a long-sleeved white shirt and grey sweatpants, and the couple each wore just socks on their feet to hang out at home.

While the couple escaped to Canada as the coronavirus takes hold in the U.S., Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency across the province on March 17. “Right now we need to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. We must act decisively. We must not delay,” he said in a morning news conference. That means bars, restaurants, concert venues, theaters, public libraries, daycare and recreation centers across Ontario will be closed until March 31 at the earliest. But with Justin’s sweet mansion that includes a two-story wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema, he and Hailey should be able to ride things out in isolation just fine.