Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ tour is going to feature some high energy dance moves. The singer showed off his crew busting out a routine in two new videos.

It’s happening people! Justin Bieber‘s Changes tour is three months away and already he’s getting his dance routines in order. The singer shared two new Instagram videos on Feb. 18, showing him and his crew in the studio hard at work. Despite it being three years since his last major concert performance, the 25-year-old showed he hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to choreography and sexy moves.

In the first video he shared, his dancers were bouncing up and down chanting “We back,” as the camera panned around the room showing both male and female backup dancers. Some of them did their own moves, while others coordinated by jumping for joy. They looked SO amped and ready to hit the road. Justin appropriately captioned the video, “We back. #changestour.” His wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, wrote, “gang back in da stu,” in the comments, while other fans added how excited they were to see Justin in concert again.

While Justin wasn’t seen in the first video, the second showed him crooning his new song “Intentions” front and center, while surrounded by male dancers. He shook his hips and jumped up and down while his arms made a windmill motion. He wore a black sweatsuit with a black beanie on his head, and his voice sounded incredible. “Getting ready for tour!! Have you got ur tickets??” the Biebs asked in the caption. The comments section then flooded with fans from all over the world asking him when he was going to come tour in their countries, because as of now he’s only announced North American stops.

Justin’s going to have a super busy summer on his hands with his Changes tour. It kicks off May 14, 2020 in Seattle, WA and he’ll then spend the next four months on the road with 45 shows scheduled across the U.S. and Canada. The North American tour comes to a close on Sept. 20, with a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. All of his shows are either at high capacity arenas or stadiums, as to make sure to accommodate as many fans as possible.