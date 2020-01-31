Justin Bieber Looks Hotter Than Ever In New Shirtless Pics After Leaving LA Dance Studio

Justin Bieber helped his fans finish off their week on a high note by showing off his bulging muscles after leaving a Los Angeles dance studio on Jan. 31.

Now that Justin Bieber‘s been pictured visiting a local gym and a dance studio in LA several times over the last few weeks, we think it’s safe to say he’s fully committed to presenting his fans with the best tour he’s ever done. Hot on the heels of revealing his upcoming Yummy tour dates, the 25-year-old singer was pictured visiting a dance studio in the City of Angels for the umpteenth time over the last several weeks. This time, however, Justin wore black sweatpants while showing off his chiseled torso. He was also pictured carrying a takeout container from The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, which is one of his favorite spots in town. We have no idea what’s inside, but we’d like to think he’s taking a sweet treat home to wife Hailey Baldwin.

Earlier this week, on Jan. 28, Justin was pictured leaving DOGPOUND Gym in West Hollywood, California. On that day, he was also pictured leaving the establishment without a shirt on, and we’re so glad he did. He’s looking amazing, and anytime he wants to show off his shirtless body, we’re totally here for it.

In late December, Justin released his new single, “Yummy”, and announced a massive 2020 tour that will kick off in Seattle on May 14. So given that information, and knowing he’s about to go on the road again for the first time in nearly five years, we think it seems very obvious why Justin’s been hitting the gym so frequently. He clearly wants to get in the best shape ever so he can dance around on stage for a number of hours each night throughout his tour that will wrap up in New Jersey on Sept. 26.

We can only imagine Justin will be even more ripped by the time he kicks off his tour in May. Especially if keeps up his intense gym and fitness routine.