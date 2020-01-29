Justin Bieber turned heads when he went shirtless and showed off his tattoos and muscles while leaving DOGPOUND Gym in West Hollywood, CA on the morning of Jan. 28.

Justin Bieber, 25, proved he’s looking healthy and fit when he left a morning workout on Jan. 28. The singer wasn’t wearing a shirt when he stepped out after a session at DOGPOUND Gym in West Hollywood, CA and showed off his tattoo-filled chest and arms along with silver silky Gucci shorts that were placed low enough to let his white Calvin Klein boxers peek out. He also wore Supreme x Nike SB Gato sneakers and a black baseball cap backward and to the side as he crossed his arms at one point and gave off a serious look.

Justin’s fit outing comes after his ex Selena Gomez, 27, made headlines for claiming she suffered from “emotional abuse” during their on-again, off-again relationship, which lasted from 2011 until 2018. “I’ve found the strength in it,” she told NPR while promoting her new album Rare in an interview that was published on Jan. 26. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful — I do feel like I was a victim to certain abuse.”

After clarifying she meant “emotional abuse” Selena went on to reveal what she learned about herself during the whole experience. “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult,” she explained. “I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Like Selena, Justin also happily moved on from their up and down relationship when he dated and later married Hailey Baldwin, 23. The “Yummy” crooner recently released his own documentary series Seasons, which shows his process in recording his new album Changes, and in episode two, his lovely wife revealed that she loves being in the studio to watch her hubby do what he does best.

“I love being part of the process,” she admitted. “I love watching him do what he’s good at, even if it means me laying on the couch until three or four in the morning, binge-watching shows and just being around. I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. We turn it into a really fun process. We bring friends around, people just kind of hang out. I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me.”