Justin Bieber & Quavo Shine Spotlight On Disadvantaged Women & Youth In New Video For ‘Intentions’

A week before going through ‘Changes,’ Justin Bieber decided to show his true ‘Intentions.’ That turned out to be an incredible show of generosity for a transitional residence for women and children in LA!

First, Justin Bieber gave his fans a taste of his new album, and they thought it was “Yummy.” Then, he recruited Kehlani to help tell Beliebers everywhere that they can “Get Me.” Now, one week before Changes is set to drop, Justin, 25, teamed up with Migos’s Quavo to reveal his “Intentions.” In the song and video, both released on Feb. 7, Justin gushes about a special someone — ahem, presumably his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23 — who needs “no filter” and whom Justin wants to “shower” with all his “attention.” Those are his “only intentions” — however, the intentions behind the accompanying music video run much deeper.

Instead of focusing on a love interest in the video, Justin and Quavo shot much of their video at Alexandria House in Los Angeles. It’s a safe space for women and children in “the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing,” according to the non-profit organization’s website. The music video also highlights individuals who are struggling for a better education and better path in life. One of the music video’s stars is Bahri, a girl born in Saudi Arabia who is now trying to become the first person in her family to attend college. She has to borrow a car or commute for a total of four-six hours on the bus to attend and return from class, so as a special surprise, Justin surprises the student with a car! Justin kept the generosity rolling by setting up an INTENTIONS Fund for $200,000 to help more women.

The release of “Intentions” comes days after Justin revealed the tracklisting and features of Changes. Actually, Justin “released” the tracklist for Changes on Feb. 4 through an Instagram Filter. The “What Changes Track Are You?” allowed someone to find out just that. It was an exciting way to roll out the names of Changes’ songs but didn’t really clue fans into whether or not Justin would have any more guests on this album. Thankfully, he expanded on the list the following day. Justing tweeted out the song order, along with the features. In addition to the previously mentioned Kehlani and Quavo, Changes will also have appearances by Post Malone and Clever (“Forever”), Lil Dicky (“Running Over”), and Travis Scott (“Second Emotion”).

Justin’s Changes will be, in order: “All Around Me,” “Habitual,” “Come Around Me,” “Intentions,” “Yummy,” “Available,” “Forever,” “Running Over,” “Take It Out On Me,” “Second Emotion,” “Get Me,” “ETA,” “Changes,” “Confirmation,” “That’s What Love Is,” “At Least For Now,” and the Summer Walker remix of “Yummy.” It’s unclear if whether or not “Changes” is an original composition or a cover of either Black Sabbath or David Bowie’s song of the same name, though it’s likely the former.

Justin’s relationship with Post dates back years, back when he was just known as the “White Iverson” rapper. Post and Justin infamously got into a bit of “roughhousing” in 2016. While at a Houston nightclub, Post — who was opening for Justin on his Purpose tour, grabbed Justin by the neck. Justin supposedly put a lit cigarette out on Post’s arm while the “Circles” singer was performing. Post later tweeted, “he’s my big brother and we like to rough house. If we was fighting, someone would have done something instead of just sit around while the Biebs gets choke-slammed. End of story, I love [Justin] more than life.” Justin and Post would later poke fun at the whole incident.

Bieber previously worked with Lil Dicky on the comedy rapper’s “Earth” song. He also teamed up with Quavo on “I’m The One,” the DJ Khaled joint that also featured Lil Wayne and Chance The Rapper. Travis, by the way, was also featured on Purpose. He spat a few verses on Justin’s “No Sense,” so “Second Emotion” is a reunion of sorts.