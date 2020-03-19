Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Escape To Canada: Why It’s ‘Important For Them To Play It Safe’
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided it’s best to quarantine in their ‘isolated’ Canada home during the ‘stressful’ coronavirus outbreak for a specific health reason.
Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, traveled from America to their home in Justin’s country of Canada as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic for a number of important reasons. The happy couple plan on staying in quarantine like many people in America but feel Canada is a safer and more comfortable place due to Justin having Lyme disease, which could make him more susceptible to coronavirus complications. “They’re taking this very seriously and doing all they can to stay healthy. After what they have been through [with Justin’s Lyme disease] it’s really important to them to play it safe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their place in Canada is perfect because it’s so isolated and they’re on a huge property so they can get lots of time outside.”