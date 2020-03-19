Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Escape To Canada: Why It’s ‘Important For Them To Play It Safe’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided it’s best to quarantine in their ‘isolated’ Canada home during the ‘stressful’ coronavirus outbreak for a specific health reason.

Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, traveled from America to their home in Justin’s country of Canada as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic for a number of important reasons. The happy couple plan on staying in quarantine like many people in America but feel Canada is a safer and more comfortable place due to Justin having Lyme disease, which could make him more susceptible to coronavirus complications. “They’re taking this very seriously and doing all they can to stay healthy. After what they have been through [with Justin’s Lyme disease] it’s really important to them to play it safe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their place in Canada is perfect because it’s so isolated and they’re on a huge property so they can get lots of time outside.”

Justin and his lady love made the decision to stay in Canada shortly after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that they were temporarily closing the U.S.-Canada border to all non-essential travel to try and stop the spread of the highly contagious virus on Mar. 18. “They flew there by private plane as soon as they found out the borders were closing,” the source explained. “Even though Justin has two homes his heart will always be in Canada and during a stressful time like this he feels better being there.”

“Hailey and Justin are making the most of their time while quarantining together at their home in Canada,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “When they were deciding where they wanted to go, it was an obvious choice to head to Justin’s hometown because that’s where he feels the safest and the happiest. And of course Hailey was more than happy to head there too because she knows how much Justin loves it and it’s really peaceful there so it forced them to get away for a while from their hectic schedules. They’re enjoying their time together while focusing on staying healthy and doing their part to flatten the curve.”