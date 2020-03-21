Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Treating Their Quarantine In Canada Like ‘A Honeymoon’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are having the best time in Canada as they self-isolate with TV, movies, and Tik Toks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, have traveled from the States to their home in Justin’s country of Canada to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak — and sources close to the pair say they’re treating it like a honeymoon. “Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. The source added, “It is working out great because they have so many outlets so if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it, it is actually very fun for them currently. They aren’t pulling out all of their hair just yet, it is all very fun.”

The supermodel and the “Yummy” singer made the decision to stay in Canada shortly after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that they were temporarily closing the U.S.-Canada border to all non-essential travel to try and stop the spread of the highly contagious virus on Mar. 18. A second source told HL the pair were grateful they were able to spend time in self-quarantine in Canada. “Justin feels blessed for several reasons right now, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to make it to Canada before the border closed because that’s his home and where he feels safest with Hailey during this pandemic,” the source said.

“He feels so lucky to have her by his side during a time like this and is keeping himself busy with art projects, exercising, and of course the TikTok videos he and Hailey have been making. Justin knows this is a very serious situation and everybody needs to do their part by staying home,” the source added. The pair have been passing time upping their Tik Tok game. The latest video featured the couple showing off their moves to “Cookie Shop” by ZaeHD & CEO, and appropriately added the “Level Up” filter. The video opens with Justin hitting record on his iPhone, before backing up to join Hailey in the frame. “Run around town with my drop top, headed to the cookie shop, like Andrettis, let me shoot my shot,” the club-ready tune starts, as the couple moves in unison to the app’s choreography.

The couple have been posting up a storm on social media since heading up to Canada, and killed it in their TikTok video shared on St. Patrick’s Day! The couple looked on point as they jammed to Lil Jackie‘s now-viral 2018 track “Slidegang!” In another sweet video, the “Yummy” singer dubbed his leading lady the “love of my life” as they shared a romantic kiss. So sweet!