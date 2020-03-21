Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Treating Their Quarantine In Canada Like ‘A Honeymoon’
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are having the best time in Canada as they self-isolate with TV, movies, and Tik Toks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, have traveled from the States to their home in Justin’s country of Canada to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak — and sources close to the pair say they’re treating it like a honeymoon. “Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. The source added, “It is working out great because they have so many outlets so if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it, it is actually very fun for them currently. They aren’t pulling out all of their hair just yet, it is all very fun.”
The couple have been posting up a storm on social media since heading up to Canada, and killed it in their TikTok video shared on St. Patrick’s Day! The couple looked on point as they jammed to Lil Jackie‘s now-viral 2018 track “Slidegang!” In another sweet video, the “Yummy” singer dubbed his leading lady the “love of my life” as they shared a romantic kiss. So sweet!