Anyone in the mood for more? A day after Justin Bieber released his single, ‘Yummy,’ he gave fans a second helping with a new video that features him rocking some seriously awesome pink hair.

Fans of Justin Bieber, 25, ate up the new song, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, but as tasty as one, Beliebers weren’t completely satisfied until the following day. Justin served up a second helping at noon the following, dropping the video for his new track which found him in the middle of a restaurant with a bunch of colorfully dressed individuals.

Justin dined with an assortment of older people while eating a variety of very interesting dishes during the clip. The handsome pop star dons a oversized pink sweatshirt and grey sweats as he interacts with his lively guests while the clip progresses. His shirt eventually comes off, revealing his rippling muscles in a sexy t-shirt as he then starts to do some choreographed dancing on top of the dining table. The clip ends with him sitting all alone in the same room as the camera pans out. Fans loved what they saw, with one writing “I am crying,” after witnessing his latest music video.

The first glimpse of the video came on Jan. 2, via Justin’s Instagram account. Opening on the backsides of two gorgeous women, one turns to the other to ask, “Do you really think Justin Bieber is coming today?” “I hope so,” the other replies, “because I look cute.” “I’m sorry, but I look cuter,” the first one responds, only to get a “girl, bye,” from her friend. The camera then zoomed down to the left girl’s thong. This interact was all that fans needed to get hyped for the new video, and Justin’s manager/mentor/friend Scooter Braun promised that there was “so much to come. They have no idea.”

Biebs first indicated that there was “so much to come” on Dec. 24 when he announced he was releasing his fifth studio album (as well as his new single, “Yummy,” and going on tour. “As humans we are imperfect,” Justin said in the trailer for his single/album/tour. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through. I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. It’s music that I love the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Justin’s last album, Purpose, came in 2015. It earned Biebs his sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as well as three No. 1 singles (“What Do You Mean?”, “Sorry”, “Love Yourself”). It came at a heavy price. Justin famously canceled the last 14 dates of his multi-year “Purpose” World Tour in 2017, citing burnout. Though Justin hasn’t been absent from the charts since taking a break (he and Ed Sheeran had a hit with 2019’s “I Don’t Care,” and Justin’s voice was everywhere in 2017 with the “Despacito” remix) fans have been awaiting a true follow-up to Purpose.

The making of the album, along with Justin’s struggles to overcome the burnout and rediscover his love of performing, will be featured in his upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. It will also offer an intimate look into Justin’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin. The 10-part docuseries premieres Monday (Jan. 27) at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.