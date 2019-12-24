Breaking News
Justin Bieber Confirms New Album, 2020 Tour & More — Everything To Know About His Comeback 

Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber shows off his bare torso after a photoshoot at Milk Studios! The singer sported an unbuttoned pink shirt and pink shorts after a long day at the studio with Kourtney Kardashian and wife Hailey Bieber.
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber brings a hockey stick to the dance studio ahead of his rehearsal.
Beverly Hills, CA - All seems to be A-ok for Justin Bieber who visited a medical building in Beverly Hills for the third time today. The pop superstar was all smiles after wrapping things up at the doctor's office. He left with pink bandages on his arm.
Call it a comeback! Justin Bieber dropped a bombshell announcement on Dec. 24, including news of an upcoming album, tour and MUCH more!

Justin Bieber is ready to do it BIG in 2020! After weeks of teasing that new music would be coming in the New Year, the Biebs released a video to confirm everything that’s on the way. First of all, YES, we are getting a new album — and the first single, “Yummy,” will be released on Jan. 3. So far, the release date for the album has not been confirmed. Oh, and Justin is also hitting the road for a tour in 2020 — it kicks off on May 14 in Seattle, and finishes up in New Jersey on Sept. 26. The tour will take Justin to stadiums around the United States.

In addition to all of that exciting stuff, Justin also confirmed that he’ll have a docu-series coming out in the New Year, as well. He shared this news with his fans via a YouTube video, in which he says, “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through….I believe I am right where I’m supposed to be. God has made me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums because of where I’m at in my life.”

He adds, “I’m excited to perform it and tour it. We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music I love the most of anything I’ve done.” It’s been more than four years since Justin dropped his last album in 2015, and he’s certainly been through a lot since then; most notably, another breakup from Selena Gomez, as well as his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

In the background of the announcement video, Justin also appears to preview the new song, “Yummy,” which seems to be an ode to Hailey. “It’s you and me forever, ever,” he sings. “Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around.”

Fans definitely seem to be most excited about news that Justin will be touring again, as the last time he was on tour, in 2017, he canceled several dates and never rescheduled them. Justin was set to finish his Purpose tour with a series of stadium shows at the end of summer 2017, but canceled the entire run (14 concerts) just days ahead of time. Justin has been open about his anxiety, but has spent the last several years working on making himself the best he can be — and it looks like the time away has paid off! We can’t wait to see what’s next!