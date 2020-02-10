Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Rock Hard Abs On Display In Daring Skirt & Tube Top At VF Oscars Party 

Emily Ratajkowski bared her abs on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on February 9! The model showed off her toned, bronzed torso in a white tube top and matching low rise shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski‘s post-Oscars look was effortlessly chic! The model, 28, hit the Vanity Fair after-party following Sunday night’s show in an all-white look that exposed her entire torso. Emily put her toned tummy on display in a tiny white tube top and a matching low rise skirt — styled by Emma Jade Morrison of The Wall Group.

The actress hit the red carpet with her signature straight hair. Emily’s brunette locks were styled by celeb hair guru, Christian Wood. Her glam was courtesy of makeup artist to the stars Hung Vanngo and Yves Saint Laurent beauty. Emily’s jewels, specifically the silver Diamond Mirian arm cuff that she wore on the red carpet were by Ana Khouri.

Emily is known for always looking fashionable so her latest outfit at the post-Oscars bash wasn’t too much of a surprise. Last year, she also stunned onlookers when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in a nude-colored ensemble that featured a lace skirt and ruffled detail around the waist. She confidently posed on the carpet of the party while also showing off a flattering up-do and dramatic eye makeup as well as pink lipstick.

Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

(Video credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)

Before that, Emily showed up to the 2018 Vanity Fair party with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, after they were just married. She rocked that party too in a low-cut silver gown and got a lot of attention with her hunky man by her side. She also had her brunette locks up and gave off a confident look to the cameras that captured her essence.