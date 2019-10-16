Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Truth About Whether They’ll Get Back Together As Fans Beg Them To

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenners spilled EXCLUSIVE details about whether or not Kylie and Travis Scott will get back together.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks since Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28 announced that they’d be taking a break from their relationship of over two years, and although fans are begging the former couple to get back together, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners doesn’t know if that’ll happen — right now, at least. “Kylie really appreciates the support she and Travis have received; hearing her fans want them to be back together is a nice gesture, but that’s something that she doesn’t see happening right now,” the source spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

Ever since the pair announced their split on Oct. 2, fans on social media have been begging the couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi together, to put aside their differences and get back together. “@trvisXX @KylieJenner please get back together. You guys are my only salvation for love,” one Twitter fan pleaded, while another fan from Ireland said, “Goodnight. I better wake up with news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together.”

“Kylie and Travis are still on really good terms and their main priority is continuing a healthy co-parenting relationship for Stormi,” the source continued. “But they both decided it was best for them to take a break right now and, although she doesn’t see them getting back together anytime soon, the fan support means the world to her.”

A day after their split, Kylie was seen leaving ex-boyfriend Tyga’s studio on Oct. 3. Tyga and Kylie were rumored to have started dating early in 2015, and officially went public with their relationship when she turned 18 in August of the same year. While fans across the globe speculated that Kylie and Tyga rekindled their romance, the billionaire makeup mogul quickly shut down those rumors on Twitter, writing, “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see my drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”