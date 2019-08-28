Kylie Jenner Reunites With Ex Tyga During Wild Night Out At Strip Club For Sofia Richie’s Birthday

Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday celebration turned into a wild Las Vegas night, during which Kylie Jenner even spent time with her ex, Tyga, after they showed up to the same strip club!

Kylie Jenner, 22, hit up the Sapphire Strip Club in Las Vegas while celebrating Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday over the weekend, and she ran into a very familiar face — her ex, Tyga! A source confirms to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star and rapper “hung out together in one of the VIP rooms [the Karaoke Room] at the club. The two arrived separately — about 20 minutes apart — but spent time together once inside, according to our source. TMZ reports that the exes did not spend much time together, although they did share a friendly greeting inside the club, and that the meeting was “spur of the moment.”

However, our eyewitness source says that the two seeing each other did not seem like a “chance thing,” and that they definitely seemed like they were there to “meet up with each other.” They were not alone, though, as they were joined by an entourage and security. “They definitely seemed like they were friendly,” our source reveals. It’s been more than two years since Kylie and Tyga ended their on and off relationship. Just weeks after the breakup, she was seen out with Travis Scott for the first time.

Although Kylie and Travis are still dating and have a daughter together, he was nowhere in sight during her wild Vegas weekend. However, just days later, the lovebirds were photographed packing on the PDA on the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix documentary.

Things have reportedly been cordial between Kylie and Tyga for quite some time now, so there was no drama between them during their reunion. It certainly seemed to be a Vegas weekend for the books for Kylie and Sofia!