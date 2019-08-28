Kylie Jenner Packs On The PDA With Travis Scott In Sexy White Dress At His Movie Premiere

Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! The lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other while packing on the PDA at the premiere for his new documentary on Aug. 27.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was by her man, Travis Scott’s, side at the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 27. The reality star dressed to the nines to walk the red carpet with the rapper, and the pair looked SO in love as they posed for photos together. At one point, Travis even kissed Kylie on the lips, and his arm was protectively wrapped around her body throughout the night. The couple’s adorable daughter, Stormi, 1, even joined them on the carpet for some family pics, and Travis looked like the perfect doting dad and boyfriend.

The premiere was the perfect occasion for Kylie to get all dolled up, and she looked incredible in a figuring hugging white dress that stopped above her ankles. The gown accentuated Kylie’s curves, while also featuring cutouts along the side and back so she could show some skin. She completed the look with pointy white heels and pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail, while also sporting a cat eye for her beauty look. Meanwhile, Travis looked dapper in his blazer and black button down.

Travis’ documentary takes viewers through his process of creating his album Astroworld. During production of the album, he became a father to Stormi, and had to deal with a newborn AND his career skyrocketing all at the same time. The film features clips from his life with Kylie and Stormi, as well as a look into his career.

Kylie and Travis have been together since their whirlwind romance began at Coachella 2017. It was just a couple of months into the relationship that Kylie found out she was pregnant with Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, 2018. So far the two have yet to officially get engaged or tie the knot, but they’re clearly committed to one another!