Stormi Webster is having the BEST time in quarantine! The little girl couldn’t wait to go swimming and proud dad Travis Scott caught the whole thing on video!

Stormi Webster, 2, loves spending time with her parents! The toddler was beyond excited to go for a swim with her dad Travis Scott, 28, on Saturday, April 11 and we can’t get over how cute she is! Rocking a stylish white one piece with a frilly shoulder detail, Stormi was all ready to jump into her spacious swimming pool in the videos posted to the Astroworld rapper‘s Instagram story. “What happened?” she inquisitively asked her dad as she stood at the edge of the water. “Nothing!” he exclaimed back, as Stormi turned around and ran into the shallow part of the pool.

“See ya!” Travis added as his daughter shrieked with excitement. It’s unclear if Travis and Kylie are in quarantine together, but it’s so sweet to see Stormi spending time with both of her parents during this time. In another video, Stormi once again proved she’s the #1 fan of Trolls as she danced up a storm to the sequel’s soundtrack! “This your vibe? Okay!” Travis hilariously said as Stormi jumped up and down to Anthony Ramos‘ cover of Daft Punk‘s “One More Time.” The song is featured prominently in the Trolls World Tour movie, which bypassed its theatrical release for home streaming services on April 10.

Stormi was having the best time as she smiled and laughed to the upbeat jam, just like her cousins Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, were doing at aunt Kim Kardashian‘s house last night!

“Trolls 2 will keep us occupied for days,” Kim wrote her own Instagram story video on April 10, adding a prayer and heart emoji. Her kids were jumping up and down to the same tune, and we think it’s safe to say the track is on its way to becoming a huge hit! “Never been more excited for a movie to come out! We’re watching it now!” the mom-of-four also added over a photo of the Trolls World Tour coloring book.

Stormi, of course, has proved to be the ultimate Trolls fan and was even transformed into a character from the film! “Um, best day ever because @Trolls has officially made me and Stormi a part of the fam!!!” Kylie sweetly captioned an animated drawing of the two. Although they aren’t actually in the movie, we would love to see the mommy-daughter duo make a cameo in a future sequel!