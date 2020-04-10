Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Video Of Saint & Chicago Showing Off Their Epic Dance Skills

It’s a ‘Trolls’ party at the Kardashian-West house! Kim Kardashian posted the sweetest video of Saint and Chicago dancing while watching the sequel!

Kim Kardashian, 39, has found one way to keep her kids busy in quarantine: the Trolls sequel! The KKW Beauty mogul posed the cutest video of her son Saint, 4, and daughter Chicago, 2, showing off their dance moves while watching Trolls World Tour! The brother-sister duo were jumping up and down as they rocked out to Anthony Ramos‘ cover of Daft Punk‘s “One More Time,” featured in both the movie and soundtrack. Saint was glued to the projected screen as the characters danced around against a colorful background, while Chicago followed his lead! “Trolls 2 will keep us occupied for days,” Kim wrote over the video, adding a prayer and heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, the SKIMS founder teased that the family would be having a movie night. “Never been more excited for a movie to come out! We’re watching it now!” she captioned a photo of the Trolls World Tour coloring book. The kids looked so cute as they jumped and danced in the living room in their matching pajama sets! “We’re gonna celebrate and dance so free,” Anthony Ramos sang as Saint jumped from the left to the right. He looked like such a pro with his moves, and Chicago was adorable as she tried to emulate his style! The little girl was rocking a stylish top knot bun — just like her cousin/BFF Stormi, 2 — as she enjoyed the evening at home.

Kim’s adorable video comes just a day after her sister Kylie Jenner revealed that she and her daughter Stormi had been transformed into Trolls of their very own! “How cute are we?” Kylie began a caption of she and Stormi drawn just like characters in the movie! “Um best day ever because @trolls has officially made me and Stormi part of the fam!!!” she added. The mommy-daughter duo looked so cute in the cartoon rendering, with Stormi rocking the cutest two-bun hairstyle! While the pair aren’t actually in the movie, we would love to see them make a cameo in a future sequel!

The KarJenners have proven they’re diehard Trolls fans over the past few months, as Kylie often features her mini Cooper doll in her Instagram stories. Stormi, of course, is the biggest fan of them all! The little girl got to meet her idol Poppy on Christmas last year and the video was the cutest thing ever. As for Trolls World Tour, the movie made history by skipping theaters and hitting home entertainment platforms on April 10 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.