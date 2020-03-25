Stormi Webster, 2, Shows Off Her Temporary Leg Tattoos In Sweet Quarantine Videos

Stormi Webster is just trying to pass the time during the quarantine and revealed her super cute ‘Trolls’ tattoos to mom Kylie Jenner in adorable new Instagram videos.

Stormi Webster, 2, is excited about her temporary tattoos! Kylie Jenner, 22, posted adorable videos on her Instagram Story of the 2-year-old showing her mom her temporary tattoos on March 24. The tattoos covered Stormi’s legs. The tatts were, of course, Trolls-themed. She even had a Poppy temporary tattoo!

“Wow, you have so many tattoos!” Kylie says in the video. “Look!” Stormi yells, pointing to one tattoo that has mostly rubbed off. “Uh oh, coming off,” Kylie replies. It’s time to replace them! In a second video, Stormi continues to talk to her mom about her tattoos. She points to Branch, one of the popular characters from Trolls, and Kylie is equally excited about the Branch tattoo.

Stormi and Kylie have been trying out a number of activities while being together during quarantine. From playing with chalk to getting dressed up in a cute leopard print dress for no reason, Kylie and Stormi are making the best of the situation. They even took to the kitchen to make colorful Easter cookies. There’s never a dull moment when Kylie and Stormi are together.

Stormi may also be getting some fun time in with her dad, Travis Scott, 27. The rapper posted a video of himself Travis playing basketball with Stormi on the same day Kylie posted the videos of Stormi on her Instagram Story. Travis’ video had some fans wondering whether or not Travis is quarantined with Kylie and Stormi.