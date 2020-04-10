Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 2, Get Transformed Into Adorable ‘Trolls’ Characters: ‘Best Day Ever’

Kylie Jenner can’t fight the feeling – she loves how she and her baby girl, Stormi, look as ‘Trolls.’ Ahead of the new movie, the ‘KUWTK’ star got ‘trolled,’ and she can’t believe how adorable they look.

“How cute are we?” Kylie Jenner, 22, wrote on a picture of her and Stormi, 2, that she shared to her Instagram Story on Apr. 9. Actually, it wasn’t a simple snap of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her baby girl, but of them as Trolls characters. Clearly, the artistic minds behind the upcoming Trolls World Tour caught wind of how much the KarJennrs love the Cooper character, because they transformed Kylie and Stormi into a pair of four-legged Trolls like him. Stormi and Kylie’s Trolls counterparts (‘Trollvatar?’ ‘Trollsona?’ ‘Trollpelganger?’) look just like them. Stormi’s smile is a mile wide, Kylie is glammed out, and both are rocking some expensive bling.

“Um, best day ever because @Trolls has officially made me and Stormi a part of the fam!!!” Kylie added. While it’s too late to slip in a Kylie/Stormi cameo in the new sequel, Trolls World Tour, perhaps these two can appear in the next movie? Don’t forget to include the rest of the family, since Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are also huge Trolls fans. Kylie, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 35, made sure to bring their lucky Cooper Trolls figure with them when they went to a pair of Oscars after-parties in February.

“Cooper, get out of there!” asked Kylie in a clip she posted to her IG story, one that had Cooper bravely exploring the unknown (which, coincidentally, he does in Trolls World Tour.) Another clip showed Cooper riding atop of Khloe’s head while she and her sisters (along with Travis Scott) rode in a limo. So, does this mean Kourt, Khloe, and Travis will soon be Trolls­-icized? What True Thompson? After all, she’s one of the biggest Trolls fans around.

Expect the KarJenner clan to hold a Trolls World Tour quarantine viewing party. The film hit home entertainment platforms on Friday (Apr. 10), marking the first major studio movie to skips its planned traditional theatrical release due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to Variety. Since cinemas are closed, no one was going to the movie theatres, and Universal decided to release it for home viewing instead of delaying it any longer. Sure, there are about 20 drive-in theatres across the country that will screen the movie, but for most, they’ll pay the $19.99 price tag to rent it for 48 hours.