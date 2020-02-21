All hail the new dancing queen, ‘Princess’ True Thompson! Khloe Kardashian’s daughter showed off her moves while having a dance party with her daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“Dancing with my Princes Tutu,” Tristian Thompson, 28, captioned the Feb. 21 Instagram video of him and 1-year-old True Thompson getting their groove on. The clip is beyond cute, with the Cleveland Cavaliers star and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter dancing along to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” At first, as the song builds up, Tutu is running in circles like she was Sonic The Hedgehog. But, as the song drops down into the chorus, and Tristan does a spin in his socks, True comes along to show her daddy how it’s done. True starts jumping and dancing and high-kicking, leaving her daddy so happy that he has to just sing.

Watching Tristan be a loving “Girl Dad” had many bros in their feelings. “Love it bro,” wrote Houston Rockets player Jeff Green. Former NBA star Channing Frye remarked how “she got you hooked!” Tristan’s teammate Darius Garland couldn’t help but fawn over the cuteness of True – and her nickname! – in the comments section, writing “Tutu [heart emoji, heart emoji].” Xavier Rathan-Mayes, a member of the NBA G League’s Agua Caliente Clippers, sent love to his “brother” over this display of daddy-daughter bonding.

It seems that “Can’t Stop The Feeling” is Tutu’s favorite song. In a video posted the day before True and Tristan’s boogie-bash, Khloe revealed her daughter’s fun morning ritual. “Recently, this has been our morning routine. Same song… Same dance partners,” she captioned the clip, indicating the Trolls dolls that True grabbed.

Speaking of Koko, one fan noticed the flowers and furniture in the background of Tristan’s video, and remarked that it looked very much like “Khloe’s house!” Did Khloe host this dance party at her home? And if so, does this mean that she and Tristan are back together? One year after they split over his infidelity (specifically, over that time that he reportedly kissed former-KarJenner friend Jordyn Woods at a house party), it seems like these two might be on the path towards reconciliation. However, don’t expect a reunion just yet, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re “taking things extremely slow and [are] just taking more.” Everything they’re doing – communicating, raising True, etc. – is at an “extremely slow pace.”

At the start of the year, Khloe realized that Tristan “was making positive changes for their family, and she really wants to see if she can make it work not for True’s sake, but for [also] her own,” the source added. If Khloe and Tristan manage to patch things up, the family will be there to support her. Though Khloe’s sisters were livid with Tristan after he hurt Khloe, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they “all know that Tristan needs to be in True’s life. … They’ll be there to support her if being with Tristan makes her happy.” And when that day comes, expect baby True to dance her happy dance yet again.