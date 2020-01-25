Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson — The Truth About Their Relationship 1 Year After Split

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have recently been growing closer since their split almost one year ago, and now we’re learning exactly where their relationship stands.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, haven’t been romantically involved for almost a year, but the status of their future relationship is slowly improving. The parents of one-year-old True, stay in contact for their daughter and a source told us that it’s been helping them get back on track. “Khloe and Tristan are taking things extremely slow and just talking more,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are not at all back together, but are taking small steps to see if they can get there. They are not trying for a baby at all right now. Everything they’re doing is at an extremely slow pace. They’re talking and communicating a lot more and often. It seems they’d both like to try to make things work.”

Although Tristan’s infidelity, which led to their breakup, caused Khloe to go through a difficult period in her life, she feels that her ex has been changing for the better and it could very well lead to a reconciliation if they both decide they want one. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been leaving many flirty messages in the comments section of her social media photos and it seems to prove that he still admires the mother of his baby girl.

“What changed for Khloe around the new year was she realized that Tristan was making positive changes for their family and she really wants to see if she can make it work not only for True’s sake but her own,” the source explained. “She never really got over Tristan and she knows the love she has for him won’t just go away and isn’t easy to find.”

Khloe and Tristan’s split, which happened in Feb., made headlines due to the messy situation that happened around it. The athlete reportedly kissed KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party and it caused major issues, including the split as well as the demise of Jordyn’s close relationship with Khloe’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 22.