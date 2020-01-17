Tristan Thompson Flirts With Khloe Kardashian On Instagram & Reveals He’s ‘Extremely Proud’ Of Her

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to shout out ex Khloe Kardashian’s new docuseries ‘Twisted Love’!

Tristan Thompson, 28, just won’t quit when it comes to his ex Khloe Kardashian, 35! The Cleveland Cavalier posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram story on Thursday, Jan. 16 and the subtext was definitely flirty. “Extremely Proud!! @KhloeKardashian,” he wrote over an announcement about Khloe’s latest project Twisted Love, following up with “Congratulations.” Tristan — who shares 1-year-old daughter True with Khloe — also added a trio of congratulatory emojis, showing just how excited he is about her latest venture!

Khloe recently announced that she would be at the helm of the six-part documentary series with Investigation Discovery (ID). Each episode will dive into “a trusted love that can turn into a treacherous fate,” according to the press release, and explore how love stories can end in tragedy. “I love the idea of love, but these stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic,” Khloe revealed about the project. “I’ve been a long-time ID fan, and I’ve never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion,” she continued.

As for Tristan and Khloe, the pair split officially last March after he was caught inappropriately kissing Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party. Though the situation was painful for Khloe, she has maintained a positive attitude on social media and remained focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, who turns two in April. Tristan seemingly been trying to get Khloe back over the past few months, and hasn’t been shy about letting people know! The NBA player surprised his ex with a gorgeous diamond necklace with the help of her BFF Malika Haqq back in the fall, and has been repeatedly leaving flirty comments on her Instagram account.

Tristan has also been more than supportive of Khloe when it comes to her accomplishments! He pulled out all the stops when she launched her KKW Diamonds fragrance with sisters Kim and Kourtney, arranging for a massive balloon display to be delivered to her home. “I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe gushed at the time. Tristan also made sure to congratulate Khloe after she won the Reality Star 2019 award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he wrote on Instagram, adding a sexy red carpet pic of his ex.