Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian After She Wins At PCAS: I’m ‘So Proud’ Of You 

It’s all love between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian — at least for him, anyway. The NBA player took to Instagram to gush over Khloe after she took home two PCAs on Nov. 10. He sent her a sweet message from him and their daughter, True!

Tristan Thompson can’t stop singing Khloe Kardashian‘s praises on social media. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man took to Instagram to celebrate his ex’s big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took home two trophies — Reality Star of 2019 and Reality Show of 2019 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Tristan, 28, shared a photo of Khloe, 35, on the PCAs red carpet, along with a sweet message from him and their 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he began. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

Tristan went on to write specifically about Khloe’s solo show, Revenge Body, in which she helps contestants who’ve gone through adversity transform their bodies and lives. “Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU,” Tristan continued. “It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*”.

Tristan’s latest post about Khloe is just one of his many messages and gestures to his ex. Just last Friday, he sent the mother of his daughter a giant balloon arrangement in honor of her KKW Fragrance launch in collaboration with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me. They’re from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe said on her Instagram Stories at the time, admitting, “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

Khloe’s update about where she stands with Tristan was a something that Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans had been asking about ever since they watched Khloe struggle with co-parenting in the beginning of the show’s current season, 17. In earlier episodes, she was visibly uncomfortable being around the NBA star because his cheating scandal was so fresh at the time.

The Good American designer and the athlete split for good in February when he was caught cheating with former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. — That marked the second cheating scandal he was involved in while dating Khloe. Tristan was first caught cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth True in April 2018. They were working through things when he hooked up with Jordyn at a party in LA in mid-February. Khloe later revealed that both Tristan and Jordyn later fessed up to hookup to her.