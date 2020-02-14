How The Kardashians Will Feel If Khloe & Tristan Thompson Get Back Together

The Kardashian clan is well aware of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s tumultuous history, but put their adorable daughter True above the drama.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, have had their fair share of ups and downs, but Khloe’s family — including mom Kris and sisters Kim and Kourtney — still want him to feel like part of the family. “Kim and the rest of the family want to send occasional olive branches because, as mad as they all were when he hurt Khloe, they all know that Tristan needs to be in True’s life,” a source close to the family spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To help facilitate that they choose to treat him well and support him by inviting him to dinners or watching his games. Kim is all about giving people second chances and, whether or not Khloe and Tristan get back together, she wants to make sure the father of her niece is getting respect from the family, especially if he is trying to be better himself.”

Tristan remains an important part of Khloe’s life due to their 1-year-old daughter True — and the Kardashian clan was sure to invite the NBA star to their annual Christmas Eve bash at Kourtney’s home. “[The Kardashian family] all always support one another deep down with whatever makes them happy and they know all relationships have their ups and downs,” a second insider adds. “They were there for Khloe through the breakup to talk or whatever she needed and they’ll be there to support her if being with Tristan makes her happy.” Khloe and Tristan called things quits for a second time last March after he was caught inappropriately kissing Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party. The incident marked the second time he cheated on Khloe, following the first when she was pregnant with True.

“Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is getting better and better as more time has gone on. It’s taken a lot of work but they’re communicating more and are in a better place,” the insider also spills. “They discuss co-parenting all of the time. They talk daily, a lot of times multiple times a day. Tristan has been seeing True and Khloe both as much as he can.” Tristan was been beyond supportive of Khloe’s accomplishments on social media, celebrating her win at the E! People’s Choice Awards and even sending her a huge balloon display for the launch of her KKW Fragrance collaboration with Kim.

“Khloe knows during the basketball season Tristan is busy, but he’s been much more present for both she and True and communicates a lot more,” the insider continued. “This is a slow, gradual process, but the family has been very supportive of whatever Khloe wants with Tristan. It seems he’s really trying to work things out between them.”