Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite At Her Mom Kris’ Palm Springs Home For Easter Weekend

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share some video clips of her and her mom Kris Jenner making a pizza in the oven over the weekend and her ex Travis Scott can be heard talking in the background.

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 22, and ex Travis Scott, 27, reunited with their two-year-old daughter Stormi at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home for Easter weekend! The former lovebirds got attention on Apr. 11 after Kylie shared some video clips and pics that showed how she was spending her Saturday, including cooking a pizza in the oven as Travis could be heard talking in the background. In the clips, only the pizza can be seen but in one, it seems Kris is having a hard time scraping it out of the oven. “I think I just should leave it alone,” she tells Kylie before Travis can be heard asking what sounds like, “Is it hot?”

In addition to the pizza clips, Kylie shared several photos of Easter candy and her making Easter treats with pastel icing, sugary decorations, and more. “I’ve been on a roll,” she captioned one pic. Around the same time Kylie shared her posts, Travis took to his own Instagram story to share an adorable clip of little Stormi happily jumping up and down by the pool with him while wearing a one-piece bathing suit, further proving he was definitely hanging out with the Karjenner crew.

Although Kylie and Travis broke up in Oct. 2019, they have been working hard to co-parent their baby girl in a healthy way and have spent a lot of times together as a family since then. The doting dad has also been spending time with Stormi quite during the quarantine that’s been going on due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source. “Travis isn’t quarantined with Kylie and Stormi but after he self isolated by himself for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped by to check in on them every so often,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He hasn’t been staying over there all the time but makes sure he gets to spend quality time with his daughter because he’s not sure how long this stay at home order will last.”

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kylie and Travis share more cute moments from the holiday. It’s great to see them enjoying Easter despite the stay-at-home orders still being in place!