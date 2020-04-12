Watch
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite At Her Mom Kris’ Palm Springs Home For Easter Weekend

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share some video clips of her and her mom Kris Jenner making a pizza in the oven over the weekend and her ex Travis Scott can be heard talking in the background.

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 22, and ex Travis Scott, 27, reunited with their two-year-old daughter Stormi at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home for Easter weekend! The former lovebirds got attention on Apr. 11 after Kylie shared some video clips and pics that showed how she was spending her Saturday, including cooking a pizza in the oven as Travis could be heard talking in the background. In the clips, only the pizza can be seen but in one, it seems Kris is having a hard time scraping it out of the oven. “I think I just should leave it alone,” she tells Kylie before Travis can be heard asking what sounds like, “Is it hot?”

In addition to the pizza clips, Kylie shared several photos of Easter candy and her making Easter treats with pastel icing, sugary decorations, and more. “I’ve been on a roll,” she captioned one pic. Around the same time Kylie shared her posts, Travis took to his own Instagram story to share an adorable clip of little Stormi happily jumping up and down by the pool with him while wearing a one-piece bathing suit, further proving he was definitely hanging out with the Karjenner crew.

Although Kylie and Travis broke up in Oct. 2019, they have been working hard to co-parent their baby girl in a healthy way and have spent a lot of times together as a family since then. The doting dad has also been spending time with Stormi quite during the quarantine that’s been going on due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source. “Travis isn’t quarantined with Kylie and Stormi but after he self isolated by himself for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped by to check in on them every so often,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He hasn’t been staying over there all the time but makes sure he gets to spend quality time with his daughter because he’s not sure how long this stay at home order will last.”

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kylie and Travis share more cute moments from the holiday. It’s great to see them enjoying Easter despite the stay-at-home orders still being in place!