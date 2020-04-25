Kylie Jenner Stuns In Skin-Tight White Dress In 1st Pics Inside Her New $36.5 Mansion

On the same day when news broke that Kylie Jenner had splashed out $36.5 million for a Holmby Hills, CA estate, she showed that she has already moved in while wearing a sexy white dress.



While everyone else was in home lockdown due to the coronavirus, Kylie Jenner was quietly expanding her real estate portfolio and finding an even bigger house to self-isolate in. Now she’s showing it off, lounging about in some sexy IG photos. Ky shelled out $36.5 million for a 20,000 sq. foot home in the super elite area of Holmby Hills, CA, just south of Bel Air, next to Beverly Hills and quite far away from her current $12 million Hidden Hills estate. The area is home to the Playboy Mansion and on the same street as the 56,500 square-foot monster mansion once owned by Aaron and Candy Spelling. So her new pad is in one of the wealthiest parts of town. Now the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul is calling the area her new stomping ground. She showed off her first photos inside her new luxury pad on Apr. 24, the same day news broke about her purchase.

Kylie is seen in two photos she shared to her Instagram. She’s wearing a nearly sheer, skin-tight white tank dress while kneeling atop a large grey sofa, as the home came fully furnished. She has her arms atop a rest in front of her while arching her back, showing off her hourglass curves and tiny waist. Ky has put her long extensions back in, but has kept her natural caramel brown color hair. Part of her resort-sized swimming pool can be seen in the background, through floor to ceiling glass windows.

Kylie captioned the first photo “lover girl,” as more of the estate’s amenities can be seen behind her, including sofas around an outdoor entertaining area that includes a built-in big screen TV. Across the pool, some of the private cabanas can be seen. Yep, she’s practically one-upped Las Vegas with her new pad, as her friends can each have a large built-in area in which to sip cocktails by the pool, while staying holed up in their own cabana with a large curtain if they want privacy.

Kylie’s second photo showed her on her leaning over the edge of the sofa and onto what looks like could be her master bed. She has her arms across a shiny white satin comforter, as she gives the camera a sexy look. The large palm tree that sits at the end of the pool can be seen through the window behind her. She captioned the photo “Quarantine bae.” With a $36.5 mansion, who wouldn’t want to have Kylie as the lockdown bae.

Kylie actually scored a bargain on the coveted Mapleton Dr. estate, as the original asking price was $43 million. Described as a highly private “Brand new resort-compound” by its listing service, the home comes with seven bedrooms and 14 baths. Kylie loves to cook, so she should love it’s chef’s kitchen.

If she wants to watch movies with daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Kylie’s got two amazing choices: an outdoor projection screen and an indoor movie theatre. The home is perfect for entertaining with multiple bars, and game rooms including pool tables. It also features a NBA-style lit basketball court, so games can go on after dark. Kylie can do her workouts from home, as the estate comes with its own state of the art gym. And her ex Travis Scott, BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and any other of her close pals can crash in either of the two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, or the additional guest suites that feature private patios and entrances. Even her private security will be living large, as a dedicated guardhouse comes with a full bath and kitchen! Well done Kylie!