After hopping off a plane, Kylie Jenner hopped onto Instagram to give fans a new look at her luxurious pool and home decor. The makeup mogul just returned from a tropical vacation with Stormi Webster and her gal pals!

Home sweet home! Kylie Jenner, 22, has returned from her tropical getaway, but the luxury didn’t end the second she hopped off the private jet. The makeup mogul spent her post-vacation day relaxing in her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, and she took advantage of the chill day to give her 164 million Instagram followers a digital home tour!

In a series of photos on her Instagram Story, Kylie gave a closer glimpse at the intricate details in her luxurious abode: the sparkling pool on her manicured backyard, the family portraits by the staircase in her foyer, the KAWS sculpture by a potted plant, her golden coffee table (on which rested a copy of Kim Kardashian’s Selfish photobook), the chic marble top counter in her expansive kitchen, and Stormi’s play room!

Kylie is constantly adding new touches to her mansion, although she gave fans an in-depth look at her interior design in a profile for Architectural Digest in Feb. 2019. Kylie loves color; the walls of her glam room were adorned with vintage prints of Barbie dolls, while her bar lounge featured a giant baby blue neon sign and Andy Warhol prints. The billionaire relied on the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to bring her vision to life! “I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Kylie told the magazine. Martyn added that Kylie — who “feels a deep connection to Marilyn Monroe” — selected artworks with the rich homeowner “that felt appropriate for a young collector with feminine tastes.”

As Stormi grows older, Kylie has made changes accordingly! Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner, 64, surprised Kylie’s daughter with a mansion-sized play house that was installed right on Kylie’s Hidden Hills lawn, in honor of the toddler’s second birthday that fell on Feb. 1. Kylie gave fans yet another look at Stormi’s home away from home on her Instagram Story, as you can see above!