Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Natural Beauty & Short Hair In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Pic

Even without a face full of makeup, Kylie Jenner is still stunning — and she proved it with a new makeup-free, au naturel video from her quarantine.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is letting her natural beauty show in quarantine. The makeup-mogul has been showing off a number of makeup-free looks over the last several weeks, and she was at it once again on April 23. Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself (seen here) wearing a pair of avocado pajamas before bed. In the video, she has no makeup on her fresh face, and her hair is styled at its natural length, which comes up to just below her chin.

We’ve seen this look from Kylie quite a few times throughout her coronavirus quarantine, so it looks like she hasn’t gotten sick of her au naturel looks just yet. Kylie has been spending the last several weeks of quarantine at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and ex, Travis Scott, as well as Kris and Corey Gamble. Kylie’s sisters are all quarantined at their respective homes with their kids (Kendall Jenner is with friends).

Being stuck inside means we’ve gotten plenty of quality Instagram content from Kylie. She’s been sharing the cutest videos and photos of Stormi on her social media, as well as some sexy shots of herself, of course. There’s also been some funny content, including a video of Kylie sneaking up on Kris and scaring her while she was sleeping

Of course, the fact that she’s quarantined with Travis has led to some questions about the status of the pair’s relationship. They split back in September, but Kylie has been vocal about how important it is to them to co-parent Stormi amicably. However, despite the fact that they’re currently with one another, they are NOT back together, a source recently confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s all love, though!