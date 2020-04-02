Kylie Jenner Shows Off Short, Honey-Blonde Hair In New Makeup-Free Video

While continuing to quarantine at home, Kylie Jenner posted a new video, showing off her fresh face and the natural length of her hair, on April 1.

Kylie Jenner is foregoing the extensions and makeup while in quarantine! The beauty guru took to Instagram on April 1 to share a new video of herself cooped up inside. In the vid, she’s wearing an oversized black sweatshirt, with her makeup-free face covered in a butterfly Instagram filter. Her hair, which is honey-blonde and at its short, natural length, is pulled back into a messy half ponytail with a scrunchie.

We’re so used to seeing Kylie with long, luscious locks, but she’s been embracing her more natural look while quarantined. Her actual hair only falls to the bottom of her neck, with short pieces sticking out in the front. Kylie has been at the forefront of celebrities who are urging their fans and followers to quarantine and practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She has been at home with her daughter, Stormi Webster, 2, and it’s rumored that her ex (and Stormi’s dad), Travis Scott, is quarantining with them, as well.

As Kylie pointed out herself, she was well-prepared for all of the time spent inside — she did the same thing for EIGHT months while she was pregnant with Stormi in 2017. “Pregnancy prepared me for quarantine,” she admitted in March. Of course, even though Kylie isn’t struggling with quarantine, that doesn’t mean she isn’t missing better times. She’s been posting a bunch of throwback photos recently while reminiscing on being able to go to the beach, hang out with her friends and more.

All of the KarJenner family members are quarantined separately, but Kylie did reunite with Kim Kardashian earlier this week to do her big sister’s makeup for some television appearances. Kim also spent some time with mom, Kris Jenner, in March, but they kept the recommended six-foot distance between themselves.