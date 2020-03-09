Kylie Jenner shocked her fans when she shared a Instagram video clip of herself dying the roots of her much shorter natural locks.

Kylie Jenner, 22, wasn’t shy about revealing what seemed to be her shorter natural hair when she shared an eye-catching video of Instagram on Mar. 9. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in the middle of dying her dark roots a lighter color in the video and was shaking off her wet locks, which were only chin-length. She also added a colorful filter of butterflies that appeared around her face. “roots almost there,” she wrote over the clip.

Since Kylie normally shows off much longer locks, once the Instagram video made its way around social media, including Instagram, surprised fans were quick to respond with their thoughts. “Let see what’s next for her hair style. I still want her in brunette,” one fan wrote. “👏Keep’em guessing #hair2daygone2morrow,” another wrote. “Thats crazy i swore her hair was long. Bomb ass weaves,” a third expressed.

Before she shared her latest video, Kylie made headlines for going from dark black hair to honey-colored strands. She posed in a new pic and showed off her hair makeover on Feb. 27. In the photo, she can be seen sitting in a private jet with her long hair as she sports sunglasses, a black leather jacket, gray sweatpants, and tan, black, and white Nike sneakers. She has also a purple Birkin bag at her feet and looks as fierce as ever. “brb baby,” she captioned the snapshot.

Since Kylie is known for having various hair colors on a regular basis, her new color wasn’t as surprising as her much shorter locks. The makeup mogul’s natural style still manages to prove that she looks amazing no matter the length, and we’re totally here for it!