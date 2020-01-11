We’ve seen Kylie Jenner rock just about every hairstyle and color over the years, and we’re taking a look back at her wild hair evolution right here!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is constantly changing up her look, and that often means we’re seeing her out and about in a variety of different hairstyles. Whether she’s dying and cutting her own dark locks or wearing a wig, Kylie isn’t afraid to take big risks when it comes to hair makeovers. Even on one of the biggest red carpets of the year — the Met Gala — Kylie has made BOLD moves with her hairstyles. At the event in 2019, she rocked a long, purple wig to match the hue of her dress and feathered sleeves. Then, for the event’s after-party, she changed into a sequined, aqua green look, and wore a long, light green wig to go with it. Epic!

Meanwhile, we’re only a few days into 2020, and Kylie has already shown off a hair makeover. She took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to show off her look for a night out, and it featured a long, bright yellow wig. The wig was styled straight and parted down the middle, and it cascaded down Kylie’s back. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen her in a neon color like this, either — she had neon green hair while at a Coachella event in 2017.

Kylie’s natural hair is dark brown, but she’s contrasted that in a big way on a number of occasions by wearing blonde wigs, too. Kylie also famously had teal blue hair when her sister, Kim Kardashian, married Kanye West in 2014. Kim wasn’t pleased, but her little sister clearly didn’t care!

There are plenty of more amazing Kylie makeover looks in addition to these, too! Click through the gallery above to check out her changing hairstyles and colors over the years!