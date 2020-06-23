Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde In New Insta Selfie In Gucci Bikini Top — See Pic

Kylie Jenner must be having more fun because she went back to blonde in a new Instagram selfie she shared to her account! The gorgeous mogul posed up in Gucci, showing off her long blonde ‘do that she rocked the night before!

The blonde is back! Kylie Jenner showed off her platinum blonde ‘do in a new selfie that she posted to her Instagram account on June 23. In the stunning selfie, the 22-year-old mogul’s long blonde locks were perfectly straight and cascaded down her back. As opposed to a full ensemble, Kylie opted for a bedazzled black Gucci bikini top with a pink band.

Adding to the angelic look, Kylie’s makeup was done to perfection. Her nude lip and soft eye makeup accentuated her natural beauty and her eyes were simply glistening. Kylie truly looked like a vision as she reminisced in her caption about “last night,” adding two black hearts, a crescent moon, and sparkling star emojis.

Speaking of last night, before posting her selfie to Instagram, Kylie was enjoying some time outside of her Holmby Hills mansion to spend time with friends at dinner. Kylie was spotted the night of June 22 sneaking out of Catch restaurant in West Hollywood while rocking her blonde ‘do! Along with her pal, Yris Palmer, the two got into Kylie’s classy Rolls Royce before leaving the restaurant after some gal time.

Devoted fans to Kylie and the KarJenner family know all too well that this isn’t the first time that Kylie has gone blonde — not even this year! Already in 2020, Kylie has rocked some honey-blonde locks, which she showed off on social media, and has gone blonde in the past. In November 2018, Kylie memorably went platinum for her makeup line’s holiday campaign!

At this point, going blonde is no big deal for Kylie or any of her sisters, who have rocked the look effortlessly in the past along with other creative colors. With summer now in full swing, fans will definitely be eager to see if Kylie maintains the frosty look during the sunshine season. Regardless, we cannot wait to see how she works the look — or how she changes it — in the future!