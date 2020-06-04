Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celeb Of 2020 After Raking In $590M This Year Amidst Fake Billionaire Claims

Kylie Jenner was named the world’s highest paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes, following accusations in late May that she faked her billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity of 2020 so far, according to Forbes. The outlet aggregated the list of the top celebs in the last 12 months, between 2019 and 2020, in terms of annual pay. The Lip Kit mogul, 22, raked in an incredibly impressive $540 million before taxes after she sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics line to the publicly traded company Coty, Inc. for $600 million in November 2019. Also at the top spot next to Kylie was her brother-in-law Kanye West, who also brought in an equally impressive $170 million, between his fashion line and deal with Adidas for the sneaker brand Yeezy.

The 22-year-old mogul was previously named the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world by Forbes in 2019 and 2020. However, the outlet back-peddled on the title, in May 2020, accusing Kylie of faking her billionaire status by lying on tax returns and inflating the success of her company. Naturally, Kylie was incredibly frustrated by the accusations that were made against her, and put out a statement.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Kylie essentially clapped back at her critics moments after the story was published on May 29. “What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site,” she began. “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared on Twitter.

She also went on to call out the publication for writing “‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.” But Kylie wasn’t completely put-off by the report, assuring her followers, “i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine.”

Despite the rocky relationship between the business magazine and Kylie, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet is thoroughly enjoying the benefits of her business, brand, and work. Kylie purchased a luxurious mansion in the heart of Holmby Hills at the end of April. The $36.5 million splurge is Kylie’s biggest investment yet when it comes to real estate and she’s shown off her new digs all over her Instagram grid.

The gorgeous home came complete with a stunning, crystal blue pool, high, cathedral-like ceilings, and a tennis court perfect for her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to frolic on! Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kylie and Stormi have definitely been enjoying their new crib. Even if the mansion isn’t their forever home, there’s no doubt that Kylie will be able to provide for her sweet little girl for years to come.