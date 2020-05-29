Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Claims She Faked Billionaire Status With Forged Tax Returns: ‘Inaccurate’

Kylie Jenner has fired back at Forbes’ claims that she inflated her wealth, and lied about the success of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner isn’t happy about Forbes‘ new claims. The business magazine published an article on May 29 alleging that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul faked her billionaire status by lying on tax returns and inflating the success of her company. The 22-year-old quickly hit back in a series of tweets just hours after the story went live. “What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” she began. “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

The youngest KarJenner sis then quoted a line from the story — which was titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire” — as she continued her Twitter tirade. “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading,” she wrote, before concluding, “But okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star then went on to say, “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.” Forbes named Kylie the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world in both 2019 and 2020, however backflipped on their stance in this new article. The story alleges that she, and members of her team, lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer” beginning in 2016. The outlet estimated Kylie’s personal worth sits at just below $900 million.

Although the exact figure may be under dispute, there’s no doubt that there’s a lot of zero’s in Kylie’s bank account. She recently purchased a $36.5 million mansion right in the heart of Los Angeles. The Holmby Hills home is part of the elite “Platinum Triangle,” finishing out the glamorous neighborhoods of Bel Air and Beverly Hills. From what fans have seen thus far on Kylie’s Instagram, the Holmby Hills mansion is a playground of riches. The mansion comes complete with high, cathedral-like ceilings, a tennis court, pool, and sprawling backyard.