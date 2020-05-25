KarJenner Sisters’ Sexiest Summer Looks: Bikinis, Crop Tops & More

The KarJenner sisters may not get to show off their summer style as much as usual this year, but their warmer weather looks have been super sexy in years’ past!

The Kardashian and Jenner sister thrive in warm weather, as it gives them the chance to rock some of their sexiest outfits ever. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sisters’ usual summer outings will likely be limited in 2020, so we’re reminiscing on some of their hottest looks from years’ past. The girls are truly the queens of summer style, and have rocked swimsuits, crop tops, shorts, sexy skirts, mini dresses and more to perfection. No matter what they wear in the summertime, these ladies SLAY in their looks.

The KarJenners are all about mini dresses in the summer. Kim Kardashian, 39, sizzled in a skintight pink metallic dress for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018. The custom dress by Yeezy hugged all of Kim’s sexy curves. That same month, she rocked a similar skintight pink mini dress for the What Goes Around Comes Around party. Kendall Jenner, 24, loves to show off her long legs in mini dresses. During the summers of 2017 and 2018, Kendall dazzled in gorgeous floral mini dresses.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has turned up the heat in a variety of sexy swimsuits over the years, including black bikinis and one-piece bathing suits. When Kourtney wants to hit the beach, she wants to look good. When she’s not having fun in the sun during the summer, Kourtney has wowed in sexy plunging dresses for major events and more.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is all about switching things up in the summer with her looks. She can channel the genie in one sequined outfit and then rock a bright orange dress the next day. Kylie always keeps things hot in the summer, too. From plunging orange dresses to crop tops and matching skirts, Kylie always gives us the summer fashion inspiration we all want and need. Click through the gallery above to check out all the ladies’ hottest summer looks ever!