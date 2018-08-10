Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves & Major Cleavage In Skintight Pink Dress For Kylie’s 21st

It may have been Kylie’s birthday, but Kim was DEFINITELY turning heads in this super sexy, tight pink mini dress! See her full look below!

Every single sister looked hot, hot, hot for Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party on August 9. Kim Kardashian jokingly asked fans, “Hmmm what should I wear tonight?” on her Instagram, while sitting on the floor in just a bra and panties, in front of a rock of neutral clothes. She definitely traded her muted Yeezy wardrobe for a bright and bold look for Kylie’s birthday! She wore a pink satin mini dress with a large cut-out at her super small waist. Kim recently revealed she weighs 119 pounds, and now, she’s showing off her body!

Kim’s husband Kanye was casual in a white tee and army green cargo pants. Kylie wore two pink outfits for the special occasion — she wore a sequin unitard and then the DUNDAS D5 short pink satin dress, which has a “twisted bust drape and a sashed pareo skirt.” Khloe Kardashian showed off her flat abs after giving birth in April, wearing a sequin crop top, pants and matching jacket. Kourtney Kardashian stunned, showing off her cleavage in a tiny purple mini dress. Kendall Jenner showed off her mile-long legs in a black strapless mini dress. Kris Jenner wore a black jacket and pants, and carried a Gucci purse.

The party was a star studded affair. Everyone from Larsa Pippen to Nicki Minaj to Dave Chappelle was there, and it was a bit of a family reunion as well.Kourt’s ex Scott Disick as well as Caitlyn Jenner were also on the invite list.