Kylie Jenner Buys $36.5 Million Estate In The Heart Of Los Angeles — See Pics Of Massive Mansion

Kylie Jenner has reportedly put down a boatload of money on yet another luxurious mansion! This new estate features a lavish pool, tennis court, seven bedrooms and is just a two-minute drive from the Playboy Mansion.

In an interesting move, Kylie Jenner has reportedly purchased an estate far from the luxurious suburban heaven of Hidden Hills. The 22-year-old billionaire expanded her real estate portfolio with the purchase of an estate in Holmby Hills for $36.5 million, TMZ reported on April 24! Holmby Hills is a ritzy neighborhood that forms Los Angeles’ “Platinum Triangle” (completing the shape is Bel Air and Beverly Hills, of course). Like the area’s nickname suggests, this new abode is exactly what you’d picture when thinking of a rich bachelor pad. Just take a peek at the entrance to the main foyer in the photo below!

Kylie hasn’t confirmed the purchase, and HollywoodLife has reached out to her rep for comment. The Zillow listing for the home that Kylie reportedly bought, though, boasts impressive features: seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 0.83 acres of land (which is huge, for West LA), and 20 parking spaces — the Kardashians will never have to find street parking! That’s just covering the basics, because the home also features “a chef’s kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theater, bars and game rooms, gym and a championship level lit sports court,” according to the real estate listing — you can check out the photos, here!

There’s no word yet on what Kylie plans to do with her reported new estate, since she lives in her Hidden Hills compound with daughter Stormi Webster, 2. Owning more than one property at a time isn’t anything new to the makeup mogul, though. Towards the end of 2018, Kylie and her ex Travis Scott, 28, 27, went 50/50 on a $13.45 million Beverly Hills in 2018, TMZ reported at the time. Of course, Kylie does not live there now, although she and Travis have remained close friends to raise Stormi together.

Despite this lavish buy, Kylie has been living a laidback lifestyle ever since California’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 31. Whether it be sharing a video of herself makeup-free, rocking a pair of avocado PJs, or posting the cutest photos of her adorable daughter Stormi, Kylie is one chill real estate queen!