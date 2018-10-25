Tyga ‘Insanely Jealous’ Over Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s New $13.45 Million Mansion: ‘That Should Be Me’

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate their first home together, her ex, Tyga is in his feelings about it all! — It’s a step he never took with his ex, and now he’s upset over their multi-million dollar venture together.

As Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, gear up for their apparent move to Beverly Hills, her ex is still trying to wrap his head around the news. “Tyga struggles with jealous whenever he hears about something new in Kylie’s life. He became hot when he heard that Kylie and Travis were buying a huge mansion in the hills,” a source close to the “Taste” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “He doesn’t want to believe it,” the insider admits.

While Tyga knows Kylie is part of his past, he still struggles with the ‘what ifs,’ and the ‘what could’ve been.’ And, now that he’s learned about Kylie and Travis taking the next step and owning a home together, T-Raww can’t help but reflect on his past. “Tyga still feels like much of Kylie’s success in life is due to his years of encouragement and support. So, it really stings to know that she is now a billionaire, buying homes with someone else, after all the years he spent loving her,” the source says. “Tyga wants to be happy for Kylie and the life she is building with Travis, but it hurts and he can’t help but think, ‘that should be me with her right now.'”

As you may know, Kylie and Travis recently purchased a mansion together in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of LA for a whopping $13.45 million. They own the home as joint tenants, meaning they’re co-owners, TMZ reports. This venture for the new parents marks the first property Kylie and Travis own together, and it’s pretty damn nice. The mansion has a 2,300 square-foot master bedroom, according to the outlet, which also details other luxury amenities such as a multi-car garage, a gym, a massage room and more.

Kylie already owns a home by herself in Hidden Hills, for which she dropped $12 million. That was her fourth property, and this would be her fifth. She also just recently listed a pricey pile of dirt for $5.55 mil.