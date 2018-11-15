22 Celebs Rocking Ice Blonde Hair: Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More

They say that blondes have more fun, and that’s true for all of these celebs! see gorgeous pics of stars like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, who took the plunge and went icy blonde!

No matter who you are, or what you look like, you can pull off platinum blonde hair! We swear! If you take a look at our gallery above, you can see that so many celebrities have taken the plunge and bleached their hair, and they look positively perfect. Gigi Hadid, 23, who’s naturally dirty blonde, lightened her locks for the December Chaos magazine cover. It’s such a good color on her!

Her icy blonde hair, which is wavy, long, and tousled, is giving us serious Game of Thrones vibes. Try to tell us she doesn’t look like Daenerys gaming up to slay some dragons. All she needs is some braids and a loyal dragon behind her! Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, of course, rocks her platinum blonde on the daily. While it was merely a wig at first, the natural brunette decided to just dye it already! She looks beautiful both ways, and we’re eager to see if she keeps the color up after the show wraps its last season next year.

Most of the Kardashian and Jenner family has gone blonde at some point, including Kylie Jenner. Kylie’s not shy about changing the length of her hair or the color (remember the pink phase, and the green phase, and…the list goes on). In fact, after she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster, she went back to blonde! See posted a cute pic of the ‘do and said that she was “meant to be blonde.” We agree.

For more pics of stars who went icy blonde, like Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora, and more, scroll through our gallery above! Maybe it’ll inspire you to go platinum, too!