Kylie Jenner ‘Really Excited’ About Travis Scott’s $23.5 Million Mansion: ‘She May Help Him Decorate’

Travis Scott reportedly dropped $23.5 million — all in cash — on a 16,700-square foot mansion in Brentwood, not too far from Kylie Jenner’s own new pad. A source reveals Kylie’s plans for her ex’s new space!



"Kylie [Jenner] is really happy about Travis' new home purchase," a source close to the mother of Travis' two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Kylie also recently bought a mansion in the west side of LA for $36.5 million, but Kylie’s Holmby Hills home isn’t exactly neighboring Travis’ new space. The mansion is “about 45 minutes away from where [Kylie’s] at, but she’s really excited for him,” our source continues. “They both are very interested in investing in real estate right now.”

Travis and Kylie’s interest in real estate, in fact, is “something they share quite a bond over,” our source reveals. “They go to each other for thoughts on it and are both very well educated in the subject.” While they were still dating, the parents even reportedly split a $13.45 Beverly Hills mansion 50-50 in Oct. 2018, according to TMZ . And let’s not forget about Kylie’s main Hidden Hills compound!

Travis and Kylie may no longer be together (despite constantly stirring rumors of a reunion), but Kylie still wants to make her ex feel at home in his new place. “She may even help decorate — He asks her advice all of the time on that stuff, so that wouldn’t be surprising,” our source adds.

There will be a lot of room for Kylie to execute her creative vision, if she chooses to do so. This Brentwood pad — more so a piece of modern architectural beauty than a house — has seven bedrooms, 11 baths, and luxurious features such as an infinity deck, theater, gym, sauna, wine cellar, two elevators, views that span from downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean and a 20-car auto-gallery to show off the hip hop artist’s elite car collection. Here’s the best part — the home was reportedly going for $42 million in the summer of 2019, so this was an amazing deal for Travis!