Stormi Webster, 2, Gives Daddy Travis Scott Father’s Day Cookies & Balloons — Adorable Pics

Stormi Webster spent Father’s Day with daddy Travis Scott and had the cutest celebration. From homemade cookies to balloons, Stormi and Kylie Jenner made sure Travis felt so loved on his special day.

Kylie Jenner, 28, shared the most precious Instagram photos of Stormi Webster, 2, celebrating Father’s Day with her beloved dad, Travis Scott, 28. Stormi and Kylie had the sweetest gifts for Travis. There was a gorgeous blue floral arrangement that spelled “Daddy,” blue balloons that spelled “Happy Dad’s Day,” and homemade heart-shaped cookies. One of the cookies had “family” written and had 3 bears to represent Kylie, Travis, and Stormi.

Everything had a blue theme to it in honor of Father’s Day. Kylie also showed off framed pictures of Stormi and her daddy. Stormi and Travis posed for an adorable photo in front of the floral arrangement. Stormi was dressed in a blue jumpsuit. She had blue icing from eating one of the cookies!

As much as Stormi is a mommy’s girl, she’s also a daddy’s girl, too. Travis and Stormi always have special father-daughter time together. He posted a new Instagram photo with Stormi on June 17. In the photo, Stormi is rocking Travis’ signature braids. Like father, like daughter!

Never forget when Kylie played her “Rise and Shine” remix in 2019, and all Stormi wanted to hear was her daddy sing. Kylie posted the hilarious video on Instagram and captioned it, “Daddy’s girl.” In the video, Stormi wore an Astroworld T-shirt, which is part of her dad’s official merchandise. For her second birthday, Kylie planned StormiWorld, a spin on Travis’ Astroworld.

Kylie and Stormi have spent the last few months in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Travis made sure he spent quality time with his daughter during the pandemic. Travis took all the “necessary precautions” whenever possible so he could see his daughter. For Travis, his “family comes first” and “co-parenting Stormi with Kylie” has always been his “number one priority.”