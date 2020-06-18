Travis Scott & Stormi Webster, 2, Rock Matching Braided Hairstyles In Sweet New Photo

Cutest father/daughter duo EVER! Travis Scott shared a new photo of himself and Stormi Webster, and in the pic, they look like twins with their matching hairstyles.

Stormi Webster, 2, is definitely a daddy’s girl! Travis Scott doesn’t share many pics from his personal life on social media, but he gave us a rare glimpse inside life with Stormi on June 17. The rapper posted a series of photos, and in one of the pics, he’s holding Stormi in his arms. The cutest part? They both have the same braided hairstyle in the pic!

The other shots are of Travis solo. He’s standing beside a pick-up truck amidst a field of dirt in the images. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared pics of herself and Stormi enjoying the “wild, wild west” during a trip to Wyoming with other KarJenner family members. Although Travis didn’t confirm his location in his photos, the scenery makes it look like he joined the famous fam on their getaway.

Even though Kylie and Travis broke up in September 2019, they haven’t stopped doing things as a family with Stormi. They were together for the holidays, Stormi’s birthday and Easter. Plus, Travis spent a lot of time living with Kylie and Stormi amidst strict coronavirus quarantine orders earlier this year. Kylie has made it clear that she wants to amicably co-parent with her ex, and the two have definitely proven that they can do just that!

Earlier this week, Kylie and Travis were even photographed during a night out for dinner in Los Angeles. Of course, this had fans speculating that their relationship may have progressed to something more than just ‘co-parents.’ However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, nothing has changed in terms of their status as a couple.

“Kylie and Travis are the best of friends and love spending time together,” our source explained. “They are not back together and have no plans to be in a romantic relationship anytime soon. It was just a night out to them.” Our source did confirm, though, that the exes are in constant contact because of Stormi, and that they “talk daily.”