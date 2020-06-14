Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite For Dinner Date Together After He ‘Likes’ Iggy Azalea’s Sexy Pics

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott were spotted having a night out at the same restaurant in Los Angeles, CA after they reportedly quarantined together during some of lockdown.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, reunited for an eventful night on June 13, the first time we’ve seen them on an outing since spending time in quarantine together. The former girlfriend and boyfriend, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Stormi, hit up the popular Los Angeles restaurant, The Nice Guy and although they were spotted leaving separately, the rapper was spotted getting into the makeup mogul’s waiting SUV, proving they were hanging out together at the dining establishment.

During the outing, the young stars, who have reportedly been getting along as friends since their split in Oct., matched in black ensembles, Kylie hid her face while showing off a black leather jacket over a black top and Travis had on a black T-shirt and pants along with a black baseball cap. The two definitely looked like they didn’t really want to be seen as they looked away from cameras while walking by, most likely wanting a little private time for a while.

Kylie and Travis’ hangout comes after Travis made headlines for liking more than one of new mom Iggy Azalea‘s sexy Instagram pics, including one she posted on May 25. In the photo, she’s showing off her curves in a zip-up crop top that was halfway down, leaving room for cleavage to peek through, and matching form-fitting pants. She also wore sunglasses and had her long blonde locks straight and down.

Travis wasn’t alone in liking the Australian beauty’s pics though. Other celebs like French Montana also appreciated the snapshots. Shortly after Travis and co. liked her pics, Iggy revealed that she secretly had a son with Playboi Carti in an honest message that admitted her fears. “I have a son,” she wrote on June 10. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

We don’t know what Kylie and Travis’ future holds, but it’s great to see them having fun together again after the coronavirus has caused most of the world to stay home for three months. We’ll be on the lookout to see what else they get up to this summer!