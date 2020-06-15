Kylie Jenner shared a precious and stylish moment with her daughter Stormi in a new western-themed pic that shows them cuddling while wearing eye-catching boots.

Kylie Jenner, 22, went on a western adventure with her daughter Stormi, 2, and she made sure to share an adorable moment from the outing in an Instagram pic! In the pic, the loving mom is sitting and cuddling her sweet tot, who is standing and leaning into her, while the two show off different pairs of boots. Kylie is wearing orange heeled boots while Stormi looks happy in classic tan cowboy boots that zip up on the sides.

To accentuate their footwear the close mother and daughter wore different shades of blue. Kylie’s pantsuit was light blue while Stormi’s cute sleeveless dress was a royal blue. The makeup mogul also added clear glasses to complete her look. “woke up in the wild wild west 🧡,” Kylie captioned the pic.

Fans were quick to leave support in the comments section of the new snapshot and as always, many of them seemed to love the photo. “So cute,” one follower wrote while another simply put “Awww.” Other left heart emojis and another commented on Stormi’s growth spurt. “She’s getting so big,” the comment read.

Before her latest pic with her baby girl, Kylie shared a different snuggly pic that showed them with their arms around each other in front of a set of outside stairs. “my remedy for everything,” she captioned the post, proving that there’s nothing like the love between a parent and a child, even through the hard times of the world!

When Kylie’s not spending time alone with Stormi, she’s working on staying friends with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, 28, whom she broke up with in Oct. Although the former lovebirds are no longer romantically involved, they continue to co-parent their daughter and were spotted hanging out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend. They left separately but the rapper was seen getting into his ex-girlfriend’s waiting car.