Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status Revealed After Being Spotted On Dinner Date In LA

As fans buzz that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could be back together after a dinner date in L.A. on June 13, HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about what’s really going on between the pair.

Just because Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit up The Nice Guy for dinner together on June 13…doesn’t mean they’re getting back together. “Kylie and Travis are the best of friends and love spending time together,” a source close to the makeup mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are not back together and have no plans to be in a romantic relationship anytime soon, despite having dinner together. It was just a night out to them.” Our source also added that Kylie and Travis “talk daily,” due to sharing a daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Travis were both photographed leaving the Nice Guy on June 13, although they made sure to exit the restaurant separately. However, Travis was pictured getting into Kylie’s car outside the venue. The outing came after the exes spent quite a bit of time together amidst the coronavirus quarantine so they could both be with Stormi.

Ever since Kylie and Travis split at the end of Sept. 2019, they’ve been open about the fact that they’ve remained close friends so they can amicably co-parent their little girl. The reality star and rapper began dating in April 2017, and it wasn’t long before Stormi was conceived — she was born in Feb. 2018. Travis and Kylie made their last official public appearance as a couple at the premiere for his Netflix documentary in August.

Meanwhile, fans have recently been buzzing about Travis potentially crushing on someone else, as he’s been caught liking several of Iggy Azalea’s photos on Instagram. Iggy, who welcomed her first child at the end of April, has been posting a number of sexy photos over the last few weeks, and Travis ‘liked’ a few of them. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kylie is not bothered by her ex’s ‘double taps.’

“[It’s] something Kylie wouldn’t even pay attention to,” our source explained. “Guys like photos all the time on social media. It’s mindless and meaningless and not even something that Kylie would realize. She’s not like that and doesn’t get jealous easily.” Things are definitely copacetic between these friendly exes!