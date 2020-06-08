Travis Scott ‘Likes’ Iggy Azalea’s Sexy Pics As Romantic Future With Kylie Jenner Remains Uncertain

Iggy Azalea has been flaunting her incredible body via Instagram photos, and Travis Scott is paying attention. He ‘liked’ several of the snaps, despite possibly reheating his romance with Kylie Jenner.

Iggy Azalea has a fan in Travis Scott, at least when it comes to her insane curves. The 30-year-old Australian-born rapper has been bored in quarantine and using the time to post Instagram photos of her sexy body. Travis, 28, has been very much appreciative of her generous sharing. He gave IG likes to several pictures, including one from May 25 where Iggy showed off her tiny waist and incredible abs in a crop top, which featured a zip-front that allowed her to flash some cleavage.

Travis wasn’t alone in liking the photo, as fellow rapper French Montana, 35, and over half a million others gave it the same heart-click. But Travis was back at it again two days later, as he liked two snaps that Iggy shared where she was wearing a super short and very tight shiny lavender mini-dress. It featured a dangerous slit up her left thigh, and looked like something Travis’ ex Kylie Jenner, 22, could easily rock.

“For the record, I didn’t actually go anywhere. Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation,” Iggy captioned the two photos of her modeling the frock while walking across her driveway. The dress allowed her to show off plenty of her toned legs, as her long blonde hair rolled in waves down to her waistline.

Iggy is one of just 68 people who Travis follows on Instagram, so she can consider him a big fan. But there could be other things going on here. Rumors have been swirling that she secretly gave birth to rapper Playboy Carti‘s baby on the down-low this spring. Carti has worked with Travis, as he was featured on Trav’s 2017 single “Green and Purple.” And the Houston-born rapper likely wouldn’t do anything to come between pal Carti, 23, and his girlfriend of two years Iggy. If anything, he’d be super supportive of her.

Plus there’s still the ongoing rumors that Travis and Kylie have grown closer together while in quarantine with daughter Stormi Webster, 2. Despite their Oct. 2019 breakup, there’s still plenty of feelings between the pair. Fans were convinced when he dropped his song “Solitaire” that it was about Kylie. He dropped the word “wifey,” which was his nickname for the cosmetics mogul. As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Travis and Kylie are getting along so well, one of the silver linings of this quarantine is how much time they are getting to spend together. Travis has been going above and beyond to be there for her and Stormi.”