Kylie Jenner: How She Feels About Ex Travis Scott Liking Iggy Azalea’s Photo

Travis Scott recently liked several of new mom Iggy Azalea’s sexy photos! The ‘AstroWorld’ rapper was spotted out for dinner with his ex-GF Kylie Jenner just days ago.

Travis Scott, 29, recently showed Iggy Azalea, 30, some love on Instagram — but his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 22, wasn’t bothered. “Travis liking Iggy’s photo is something Kylie wouldn’t even pay attention to,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Guys like photos all of the time on social media. It’s mindless and meaningless and not even something Kylie would realize. She’s not like that and doesn’t get jealous easily, anyways,” the insider also revealed. Although Travis and Kylie may not be together romantically, the pair remain close due to their adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Travis double-tapped a few of Iggy Azalea’s recent sexy photos, including one she posted on May 25! Iggy — who just gave birth to her first child with Playboi Carti — rocked a revealing crop top that showed off her curves and cleavage. In the seductive snap, which got over half a million likes, Iggy paired the FashionNova top with a matching fitted pant as she gave the camera a seductive pose. Travis also went ahead and liked a photo of the Australian rapper in a ’90s-inspired purple slip dress that showed off her curves in all the right places.

Just days after, Kylie and Travis reunited for a low key dinner at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy on June 13. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Houston native twinned in black for the night out, with Kylie rocking a leather jacket and Travis wearing a t-shirt, jeans and baseball cap. Although the exes left separately, Travis was spotted getting into Kylie’s waiting SUV.

Travis and Kylie seemingly spent plenty of time together in quarantine, including over the Easter long weekend at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, CA. Stormi looked so cute in a video posted by her doting dad, showing off her dance moves to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and again while he was live on Fortnite! Upon returning to Los Angeles, Kylie moved into her massive $36.5 million resort-style mansion, where Travis could also be seen hanging out. The rapper hilariously made an impromptu appearance in the background of Kylie and Stassie Karanikolaou‘s TikTok video while enjoying a smoke.