Iggy Azalea Confirms She Gave Birth To 1st Child With Playboi Carti: ‘I Have A Son’

Iggy Azalea is a new mom! After weeks of speculation, the ‘Fancy’ rapper has finally confirmed the news that she had a baby with her longtime boyfriend, Playboi Carti.

Rapper Iggy Azalea is a mom! The Aussie artist, 30, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23, earlier this year, and she finally confirmed the news on June 10. She shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram Story. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

Although the news may come as a surprise to a number of her fans, Iggy’s admirers have kept an eye on her social media for clues. On Dec. 20, the rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging poolside during the holidays. Though fans had speculated she was expecting, it looked as though Iggy was pleasantly putting her toned abs on display for the world to see — sans baby bump. “Hard to believe it’s almost Christmas with weather like this,” the rapper captioned the image during her tropical getaway in Indonesia.

But that wasn’t the only time fans were snooping her social media to look for a hint. Rumors continued to spiral that Iggy was expecting her and Playboi’s bundle of joy when she posted a video on Instagram featuring herself after she got “straight off the plane.” Iggy showed off her fit physique, again, with no signs of a baby bump whatsoever. Reports had surfaced as far back as November that Iggy was six months pregnant at the time. Clearly, however, the timeline was slightly off.

But this happy moment comes in the wake of a difficult circumstance for Iggy and Playboi. On April 2, Playboi was arrested on drug and traffic charges. Playboi and Iggy were first linked after they were spotted dining out to dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills in September 2017. Since that time, the pair have kept a low-profile but have been spotted showing off their PDA in the past. Congrats to the new parents!