Bronzed and bumpless! Iggy Azalea once again shut down rumors that she’s pregnant, this time by posting a photo of herself in a sexy bikini on Instagram.

The rumor mill continues to spin on Iggy Azalea during her holiday vacation in Indonesia. On Dec. 20, the rapper, 29, took to Instagram to share a pic of herself lounging by the pool and enjoying the tropical weather. The caption simply reads, “Hard to believe it’s almost Christmas with weather like this!” Iggy looks bronzed and unbothered behind her sleek shades in the pic, wearing nothing but a white bikini, a matching turban, and…no baby bump! Following a rumor that she’s expecting, the hip hop artist displayed her toned abs for all the world to see, proving yet again that she is not with child.

The rumor of Iggy being six months pregnant with rapper Playboi Carti’s, 23, kid has been floating around social media for quite some time, despite proof being pretty much non-existent. On Dec. 15, Iggy proved that the rumors were totally untrue by posting a video to herself getting ready to rehearse with her dance team in Brazil. The clip was captioned, “Straight off the plane,” and showed the “Fancy” rapper looking fit — and bumpless — in her sports bra and sweats.

Fans and friends of Iggy were quick to show their love for the “Lola” artist in the comments section of the new post. While many left hearts or complimented her tan and toned body, others got a little more heartfelt, leaving her messages wishing her a happy holiday. Model Rudy Bundini wrote, “Queen, may the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of laughter, health, joy, and happiness. Happy Holidays my friend.”

It seems like being “pregnant” is the least of Iggy’s worries. 2019 has honestly been quite a ride for the rapper. The year began with rumors that she and Carti had split. Then, back in May, she was the victim of a nude photo leak, and in July, she had to defend her In My Defense album art for its violent imagery. On top of all that, on Oct. 28, T.I. said on The Breakfast Club that signing Iggy was his “biggest blunder.” Despite all this, it seems that Iggy is ending her 2019 on a positive note by soaking in some sun and shade!