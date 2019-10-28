T.I. Reveals Why He Called Iggy Azalea A ‘Blunder’ To His Career & She Claps Back

T.I. gave a tell-all interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ radio show on Oct. 28 and explained the reason why he called Iggy Azalea ‘a blunder’ to his career and how he thinks she changed her music for the wrong reasons.

T.I., 39, is speaking out after making headlines for calling Iggy Azalea, 29, “a blunder” to his career. The rapper was asked about the comment, which was reported by The Root on Oct. 9, when he gave an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on Oct. 28, and he cleared up exactly what he meant when he admitted he felt she was “the tarnish of my legacy”.

“The question was, ‘What in your career do you think you still have to accomplish?’ and I said, ‘Well, I gotta introduce another female to the game that can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” he explained in the interview. When asked why she was a “blunder”, Tip spoke bluntly. “Well I mean, I really feel like she was meant to be great,” he said. “I’m not speaking down on her, I don’t wish no ill will on her, you know, she happens to be the biggest thing tomorrow, great, but as far as I’m concerned I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need black people to like her anymore, she switched up and started acting differently, moves that I wasn’t proud of that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire and she was very arrogant about it, and I feel like that energy led to motherf*ckers like, ‘ehh we ain’t f*ckin with that’.”

“Also, the raps were dope,” he continued. “Of course, she had help, but you know, it was dope but then she exposed herself so much. I feel like it just undid all the good that was done. It could have had so much more potential. It could have been so bigger.”

Once T.I.’s interview aired, it didn’t take long for Iggy to respond on Twitter in some now deleted tweets. “When will this guy shut up,” she wrote. “The only song you ever were a part of making was ‘100’ Thankyou for that, but you were NOT a part of the creative OR executive process on that album. Which is why I’ve always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with it’s success.”

“seeing a man speaking out of his a**hole and blurting our one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating,” she continued. “Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next storyline is for family hustle.”

The video is beautiful. 💗🥰 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 28, 2019

T.I. initially signed Iggy to his Grand Hustle record label in 2011, but they parted ways in 2015. Despite it being four years since they worked together, they obviously still have some issues that remain unsolved! Only time will tell where their tension will go from here.